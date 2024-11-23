FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

The FIA have announced their penalty verdict regarding an incident for an F1 champion at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Friday in Las Vegas provided thrilling action at the top of the field, with McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari and Max Verstappen all battling it out for pole position.

Mercedes looked the team to beat in Las Vegas, as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell dominated most of Thursday and Friday.

However, it was the younger Mercedes star who claimed pole position, as Russell pulled off a spectacular lap to start ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes were the team to beat on Friday in Las Vegas

Lewis Hamilton will start P10 whilst George Russell will start on pole

Fernando Alonso penalty decision revealed

At the other end of the grid, both Sergio Perez and the Aston Martin pair suffered a nightmare qualifying session.

Following Lance Stroll’s engine issue which caused a red flag in FP3, the team rushed to repair his car in time for qualifying.

Whilst the Canadian managed to get out on track, he failed to make his way out of Q1, and set the slowest time of the session.

Fernando Alonso's pit lane infringement saw him summoned to the stewards

Fernando Alonso also found himself in trouble after FP3, and was summoned to the stewards in Las Vegas for a pit lane infringement.

According to the FIA, the Aston Martin star exceeded the pit lane speed limit by 1.3km/h, a breach of Article 34.7 of the sporting regulations.

As a result, Alonso avoided a severe penalty, and the team were awarded a €200 fine for the infringement.

