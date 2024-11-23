close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

The FIA have announced their penalty verdict regarding an incident for an F1 champion at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Friday in Las Vegas provided thrilling action at the top of the field, with McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari and Max Verstappen all battling it out for pole position.

F1 HEADLINES: Team-mates collide as Hamilton BLAME emerges at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Mercedes looked the team to beat in Las Vegas, as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell dominated most of Thursday and Friday.

However, it was the younger Mercedes star who claimed pole position, as Russell pulled off a spectacular lap to start ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes were the team to beat on Friday in Las Vegas
Lewis Hamilton will start P10 whilst George Russell will start on pole

Fernando Alonso penalty decision revealed

At the other end of the grid, both Sergio Perez and the Aston Martin pair suffered a nightmare qualifying session.

Following Lance Stroll’s engine issue which caused a red flag in FP3, the team rushed to repair his car in time for qualifying.

Whilst the Canadian managed to get out on track, he failed to make his way out of Q1, and set the slowest time of the session.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after huge crash

Fernando Alonso's pit lane infringement saw him summoned to the stewards

Fernando Alonso also found himself in trouble after FP3, and was summoned to the stewards in Las Vegas for a pit lane infringement.

According to the FIA, the Aston Martin star exceeded the pit lane speed limit by 1.3km/h, a breach of Article 34.7 of the sporting regulations.

As a result, Alonso avoided a severe penalty, and the team were awarded a €200 fine for the infringement.

READ MORE: Red Bull announce 2025 signing on MULTI-YEAR contract

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari McLaren FIA
FIA steward makes BOXING match plea in Verstappen dispute comments
Latest F1 News

FIA steward makes BOXING match plea in Verstappen dispute comments

  • Yesterday 22:57
Mercedes star SHOCKED by FIA reaction after damning drivers' statement
Latest F1 News

Mercedes star SHOCKED by FIA reaction after damning drivers' statement

  • November 21, 2024 21:33

Latest News

Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull disaster as HUGE crash brings out red flag

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

  • 46 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying

Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after huge crash

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Team-mates collide as Hamilton BLAME emerges at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Verstappen BEATEN at Las Vegas Grand Prix after major Red Bull mistake

  • Today 04:36
GPFans Recap

Red Bull admit major team error as NEW driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 00:03
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x