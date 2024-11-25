F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers championship DIG as star faces FIA punishment
F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers championship DIG as star faces FIA punishment
Red Bull star Max Verstappen has taunted one of his title rivals with a championship dig following the Las Vegas GP weekend.
F1 star facing FIA punishment after ‘oh my f***ing god’ rant
One Formula 1 star has risked further punishment from the FIA after going on a foul-mouthed rant in the aftermath of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Hamilton handed SHOCK result after Las Vegas loss
Lewis Hamilton received a shock result during the Las Vegas Grand Prix after one of his old race cars went under the hammer at an auction.
F1 star issues MAJOR future update as key 'talks' revealed
One Formula 1 star has offered an update on his plans for next season, with his future in the sport currently unclear.
F1 fans poke fun at star-studded affair in Las Vegas GP blunder
Eagle-eyed viewers of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix took to social media over the race weekend to poke fun at a bizarre decision made on track.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec