F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers championship DIG as star faces FIA punishment

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has taunted one of his title rivals with a championship dig following the Las Vegas GP weekend.

F1 star facing FIA punishment after ‘oh my f***ing god’ rant

One Formula 1 star has risked further punishment from the FIA after going on a foul-mouthed rant in the aftermath of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Hamilton handed SHOCK result after Las Vegas loss

Lewis Hamilton received a shock result during the Las Vegas Grand Prix after one of his old race cars went under the hammer at an auction.

F1 star issues MAJOR future update as key 'talks' revealed

One Formula 1 star has offered an update on his plans for next season, with his future in the sport currently unclear.

F1 fans poke fun at star-studded affair in Las Vegas GP blunder

Eagle-eyed viewers of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix took to social media over the race weekend to poke fun at a bizarre decision made on track.

F1 News Today: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING statement as FIA announce title twist penalty
F1 News Today: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING statement as FIA announce title twist penalty

  • Yesterday 20:26
F1 News Today: Team-mates collide as Hamilton BLAME emerges at Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Team-mates collide as Hamilton BLAME emerges at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • November 23, 2024 19:38

F1 team chief hits out at FIA over MAJOR decision

  • 7 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen delivers championship DIG as star faces FIA punishment

  • 1 hour ago
Verstappen delivers team-mate admission as star dealt early RETIREMENT - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 fans poke fun at star-studded affair in Las Vegas GP blunder

  • Yesterday 22:58
Verstappen delivers heartwarming Ricciardo tribute in team-mate admission

  • Yesterday 21:59
Verstappen TAUNTS F1 rival with powerful championship claim

  • Yesterday 21:11
