Verstappen TAUNTS F1 rival with powerful championship claim
Red Bull star Max Verstappen has taunted one of his title rivals after winning the 2024 Formula 1 drivers' world championship this weekend.
Heading into the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen knew that a finish ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris would be enough to secure a fourth consecutive championship — and the Dutchman delivered.
Although Red Bull struggled for pace in Nevada and Verstappen came home in an usually low P5, with Norris behind him in P6, the title battle was over.
After the race, Verstappen was clearly in a chirpy mood, and after having a few drinks, taunted McLaren chief Zak Brown on two occasions.
Verstappen takes Zak Brown swipe
Previously, when speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Brown praised Verstappen for his success and whilst he did give him his dues as one of the greatest drivers ever, he also claimed that he would not win the world championship in any other car than the Red Bull.
Verstappen had this on his mind in Las Vegas, firstly taking a dig at Brown right to his face when congratulated by the McLaren chief, and then, when speaking to Dutch media, taking another swipe, claiming that the title battle would not have lasted this long had he been at the wheel of his rivals' car.
"Would I have become champion in the McLaren? Yes! And much earlier too," Verstappen told De Telegraaf.
Going on to reflect more generally on his success, the four-time champion added: "I thought we would have to fight until the last moment, but then luckily the rain came in Brazil. That was a good thing."
Finally, Verstappen expressed great relief, revealing that he was relaxing and celebrating his success with a few beverages into the night: "I've had four beers and two gin and tonics now,"
"I'm mostly quite relieved. The race wasn't great, but actually a bit better than expected.
"It's nice that it's over now and we can go into the last races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi fairly relaxed.
"I still want to achieve a few nice results there."
