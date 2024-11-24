Verstappen delivers BRUTAL clapback at rival F1 chief live on air
Max Verstappen has delivered a brutal clapback to an F1 chief live on air at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The three-time world champion became a four-time world champion in Las Vegas this weekend, after he beat Lando Norris to claim the title.
Verstappen finished the race P5 and crucially above the McLaren star in P6, which was all he needed to clinch the title.
Whilst McLaren will be undoubtedly disappointed that their drivers’ title chances are over, they still remain ahead of Ferrari in the constructors’.
Max Verstappen delivers brutal Zak Brown retort
Verstappen’s championship victory in 2024 has been one of his toughest title battles, with the Red Bull star having to contend with the decline in performance at the team alongside the resurgence of their rivals.
This season has stood in stark comparison to last season where Verstappen won 19 out of 23 races, one of the most dominant performances in F1 history.
However, Norris has pushed him until the end of the season, but a spectacular win in Brazil and consistency throughout Red Bull’s struggles helped Verstappen take the title.
McLaren boss Zak Brown was one of the first to congratulate the champion, however, as he interrupted Verstappen’s interview with Sky Sports to hug the star.
"Like you said, before I could only win it in the fastest car" 😂— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 24, 2024
"Exactly" 😅
Max Verstappen 🤝 Zak Brown pic.twitter.com/9tjjvBwP41
Whilst Verstappen was in a jovial mood following his title winning race, he still had time for a cheeky jibe towards the McLaren boss.
“Like you said, before I could only win it in the fastest car, this year has been a little bit different,” he responded.
