Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles
Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles
Lewis Hamilton fans have been given something to look forward to later in the year despite his current Ferrari F1 struggles, with a jaw-dropping Las Vegas Grand Prix package unveiled.
It may seem like Las Vegas is a while away, with the 2025 race taking place from November 20 until November 22, but fans only have from June 5 until June 19 to buy a ticket for the race and win an upgrade to the Paddock Club Rooftop.
F1 HEADLINES: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as champion confirms retirement criteria
Hamilton’s Las Vegas GP package includes exclusive +44 merchandise, whilst offering a rooftop experience for guests during the grand prix with a vantage point overlooking Turns 1-4 and Turn 17.
Guests can also enjoy a world-class dining experience, pit lane walk, meet-and-greet, plus access to live entertainment and driver interviews.
Can Hamilton and Ferrari recover in time for Las Vegas GP?
Hopefully, Hamilton fans will have cause to celebrate by the time the Las Vegas GP rolls around, with the champion emerging from the triple-header a dejected figure.
Whilst his team-mate Charles Leclerc earned two consecutive podium finishes in Monaco and Spain, Hamilton was instead overtaken by the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg in Barcelona and had to deal with a grid drop in Monaco the week prior.
Hamilton's form at Ferrari has puzzled both the champion and F1 pundits alike, with his pace deficit to Leclerc a major talking point after Barcelona.
The 40-year-old's age has been discussed as a reason for his Ferrari woes, as his fairytale team switch has transformed into somewhat of a nightmare.
Nevertheless, Hamilton may have endured an equally nightmarish season at Mercedes had he stayed, with his former team suffering from yet another engine issue at the Spanish GP as the team's reliability has been called into question.
A sprint race win in China gave fans a glimpse of the Hamilton of old, but the champion may need to treat 2025 as an adjustment year before he can build up towards a title fight with the Scuderia.
READ MORE: Charles Leclerc in wedding cheer as F1 star celebrates with girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles
- 54 minutes ago
Long-standing F1 curse makes Cadillac seat a poisoned chalice for Ricciardo, Perez and more
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton ‘lost’ at Ferrari as bruising reality brought to light
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as champion addresses retirement
- 3 hours ago
Late FIA penalty set to kick in at F1 star's next race
- 3 hours ago
Kelly Piquet hints at Max Verstappen marriage in major slip-up
- Today 18:58
Most read
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
- 20 may
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
- 24 may
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june