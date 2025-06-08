Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles

Lewis Hamilton fans have been given something to look forward to later in the year despite his current Ferrari F1 struggles, with a jaw-dropping Las Vegas Grand Prix package unveiled.

It may seem like Las Vegas is a while away, with the 2025 race taking place from November 20 until November 22, but fans only have from June 5 until June 19 to buy a ticket for the race and win an upgrade to the Paddock Club Rooftop.

F1 HEADLINES: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as champion confirms retirement criteria

Hamilton’s Las Vegas GP package includes exclusive +44 merchandise, whilst offering a rooftop experience for guests during the grand prix with a vantage point overlooking Turns 1-4 and Turn 17.

Guests can also enjoy a world-class dining experience, pit lane walk, meet-and-greet, plus access to live entertainment and driver interviews.

Can Hamilton and Ferrari recover in time for Las Vegas GP?

Hopefully, Hamilton fans will have cause to celebrate by the time the Las Vegas GP rolls around, with the champion emerging from the triple-header a dejected figure.

Whilst his team-mate Charles Leclerc earned two consecutive podium finishes in Monaco and Spain, Hamilton was instead overtaken by the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg in Barcelona and had to deal with a grid drop in Monaco the week prior.

Hamilton's form at Ferrari has puzzled both the champion and F1 pundits alike, with his pace deficit to Leclerc a major talking point after Barcelona.

The 40-year-old's age has been discussed as a reason for his Ferrari woes, as his fairytale team switch has transformed into somewhat of a nightmare.

Nevertheless, Hamilton may have endured an equally nightmarish season at Mercedes had he stayed, with his former team suffering from yet another engine issue at the Spanish GP as the team's reliability has been called into question.

A sprint race win in China gave fans a glimpse of the Hamilton of old, but the champion may need to treat 2025 as an adjustment year before he can build up towards a title fight with the Scuderia.

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc in wedding cheer as F1 star celebrates with girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux

Related