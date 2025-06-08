close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
lewis hamilton, ferrari, las vegas grand prix

Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles

Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles

lewis hamilton, ferrari, las vegas grand prix

Lewis Hamilton fans have been given something to look forward to later in the year despite his current Ferrari F1 struggles, with a jaw-dropping Las Vegas Grand Prix package unveiled.

It may seem like Las Vegas is a while away, with the 2025 race taking place from November 20 until November 22, but fans only have from June 5 until June 19 to buy a ticket for the race and win an upgrade to the Paddock Club Rooftop.

F1 HEADLINES: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as champion confirms retirement criteria

Hamilton’s Las Vegas GP package includes exclusive +44 merchandise, whilst offering a rooftop experience for guests during the grand prix with a vantage point overlooking Turns 1-4 and Turn 17.

Guests can also enjoy a world-class dining experience, pit lane walk, meet-and-greet, plus access to live entertainment and driver interviews.

Can Hamilton and Ferrari recover in time for Las Vegas GP?

Hopefully, Hamilton fans will have cause to celebrate by the time the Las Vegas GP rolls around, with the champion emerging from the triple-header a dejected figure.

Whilst his team-mate Charles Leclerc earned two consecutive podium finishes in Monaco and Spain, Hamilton was instead overtaken by the Sauber of Nico Hulkenberg in Barcelona and had to deal with a grid drop in Monaco the week prior.

Hamilton's form at Ferrari has puzzled both the champion and F1 pundits alike, with his pace deficit to Leclerc a major talking point after Barcelona.

The 40-year-old's age has been discussed as a reason for his Ferrari woes, as his fairytale team switch has transformed into somewhat of a nightmare.

Nevertheless, Hamilton may have endured an equally nightmarish season at Mercedes had he stayed, with his former team suffering from yet another engine issue at the Spanish GP as the team's reliability has been called into question.

A sprint race win in China gave fans a glimpse of the Hamilton of old, but the champion may need to treat 2025 as an adjustment year before he can build up towards a title fight with the Scuderia.

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc in wedding cheer as F1 star celebrates with girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Las Vegas Grand Prix Marko
F1 take VITAL step with major Las Vegas GP change confirmed
Latest F1 News

F1 take VITAL step with major Las Vegas GP change confirmed

  • February 19, 2025 13:53
Mercedes star reveals health scare after Las Vegas GP
Latest F1 News

Mercedes star reveals health scare after Las Vegas GP

  • November 28, 2024 10:57

Latest News

F1 Social

Jaw-dropping Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas GP package revealed amid Ferrari struggles

  • 54 minutes ago
Cadillac

Long-standing F1 curse makes Cadillac seat a poisoned chalice for Ricciardo, Perez and more

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton ‘lost’ at Ferrari as bruising reality brought to light

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as champion addresses retirement

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Late FIA penalty set to kick in at F1 star's next race

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Kelly Piquet hints at Max Verstappen marriage in major slip-up

  • Today 18:58
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
400.000+ views

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'

  • 20 may
 FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
300.000+ views

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 24 may
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x