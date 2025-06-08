F1 News Today: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as Aston Martin ready to pounce
F1 News Today: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as Aston Martin ready to pounce
Helmut Marko has planned to confront Ralf Schumacher after he proposed a Max Verstappen Red Bull exit theory during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
Aston Martin F1 ready to act on Max Verstappen U-turn
Aston Martin Formula 1 team could be set to benefit from a U-turn from Max Verstappen should the four-time champion trigger the exit clause he reportedly has within his Red Bull contract.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton 'out of comfort zone' as Ferrari blasted for 'poor decisions'
Lewis Hamilton has been handed a dire assessment of his struggles at Ferrari amid a difficult start to his debut season with the Scuderia.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen's baby daughter Lily gets her first car with INCREDIBLE Monaco gift
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s daughter Lily has received a thoughtful gift from The Automobile Club de Monaco to celebrate her birth last month.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion health update issued after Covid battle
Formula 1 champion Keke Rosberg has recently delivered a health update, where he revealed his battle with Covid in a rare interview.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sebastian Vettel given Red Bull return boost after fresh update
- 7 minutes ago
F1 champion selling incredible £58m mansion
- 1 hour ago
Christian Horner calls out FIA decision after major Red Bull F1 fiasco
- 2 hours ago
F1 champion shocked over Red Bull treatment of Max Verstappen
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as Aston Martin ready to pounce
- Today 07:29
F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo tipped for comeback as star signing bid ramps up
- Yesterday 23:58
Most read
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
- 20 may
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
- 24 may
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
- 1 june
Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
- 27 may
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june