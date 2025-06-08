close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
max verstappen, aston martin, red bull, graphic

F1 News Today: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as Aston Martin ready to pounce

F1 News Today: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as Aston Martin ready to pounce

max verstappen, aston martin, red bull, graphic

Helmut Marko has planned to confront Ralf Schumacher after he proposed a Max Verstappen Red Bull exit theory during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin F1 ready to act on Max Verstappen U-turn

Aston Martin Formula 1 team could be set to benefit from a U-turn from Max Verstappen should the four-time champion trigger the exit clause he reportedly has within his Red Bull contract.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton 'out of comfort zone' as Ferrari blasted for 'poor decisions'

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a dire assessment of his struggles at Ferrari amid a difficult start to his debut season with the Scuderia.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen's baby daughter Lily gets her first car with INCREDIBLE Monaco gift

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s daughter Lily has received a thoughtful gift from The Automobile Club de Monaco to celebrate her birth last month.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion health update issued after Covid battle

Formula 1 champion Keke Rosberg has recently delivered a health update, where he revealed his battle with Covid in a rare interview.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Aston Martin Helmut Marko
F1 News Today: Hamilton damages revealed as Verstappen trouble blamed over confusion
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton damages revealed as Verstappen trouble blamed over confusion

  • Yesterday 20:28
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton holds key meeting as Red Bull driver swap discussed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton holds key meeting as Red Bull driver swap discussed

  • Yesterday 12:27

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Sebastian Vettel given Red Bull return boost after fresh update

  • 7 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion selling incredible £58m mansion

  • 1 hour ago
Christian Horner

Christian Horner calls out FIA decision after major Red Bull F1 fiasco

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion shocked over Red Bull treatment of Max Verstappen

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Marko plans Verstappen exit confrontation as Aston Martin ready to pounce

  • Today 07:29
GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Daniel Ricciardo tipped for comeback as star signing bid ramps up

  • Yesterday 23:58
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'
400.000+ views

F1 News Today: Hamilton issues Riccardo Adami update as Ferrari star admits 'playing with the rules'

  • 20 may
 FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
300.000+ views

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 24 may
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement
200.000+ views

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 27 may
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x