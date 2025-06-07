Max Verstappen's baby daughter Lily gets her first car with INCREDIBLE Monaco gift

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s daughter Lily has received a thoughtful gift from The Automobile Club de Monaco to celebrate her birth last month.

The motoring club unveiled the gift on social media, which was a white ride on car in the classic racing style completed with a No 1 embellishment on the side, a nod to Verstappen’s own driver number he now uses in Formula 1 having won four championships.

Alongside the gift, a note was addressed to the proud parents and a new membership card to the racing club was included for their daughter - which for the average application would include an entry fee of € 5,000 and an annual subscription of € 300.

The personalised note read: "Dear Max and Kelly,

"Warmest congratulations on the arrival of your beautiful daughter Lily.

"The Automobile Club de Monaco sends its heartfelt wishes for health, happiness, and endless joy to your growing family.

"With all our best,

"The Automobile Club de Monaco."

Who is Lily, first daughter of Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet?

Lily is the first child born to Verstappen and his long-term partner Kelly Piquet, who have been in a relationship since 2020.

Lily also has a half-sister Penelope, who is Piquet's child from her previous relationship with ex-F1 star Daniil Kvyat.

Not only does Lily have a four-time world champion as a father but racing pedigree throughout her entire family, from her maternal grandfather and three-time world champion Nelson Piquet to her maternal grandmother Sophie Kumpen who was a karting champion.

Following Lily’s birth just before the Miami GP weekend, Verstappen was quizzed about the possibility of a racing future for his newborn daughter, who has now received support from one of the most prestigious racing clubs in the world.

How old do you have to be to drive in Monaco?

A racing licence is separate to a road car driving licence - Kimi Antonelli only passed his driving test after he was made an F1 driver - meaning there is a long time to wait before we could see Verstappen's daughter on the road, even if she were to become a racing driver.

To legally drive in Monaco, you must be 18 years or older and in possession of a full driving licence.

This means Lily could legally drive in the year 2043, the year she is also able to obtain an FIA Super Licence to compete in F1…unless this requirement changes of course, or her father decides the same path into the pinnacle of motorsport is not for her.

