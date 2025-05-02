close global

Verstappen arrives at Miami GP after media day absence

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has finally arrived in Miami, having missed media day at the circuit on Thursday.

Verstappen has now announced the birth of his baby daughter, taking to Instagram to welcome Lily into the world, with Red Bull releasing a statement yesterday revealing that was why Verstappen had skipped media day.

However, he is set to take part in all of the weekend's sessions at the Miami Grand Prix, after the Dutchman landed safely in Miami ahead of the weekend on Friday.

Fans on social media tracked the flight path of the Red Bull star's private jet, which reportedly arrived around 8pm local time on Thursday evening. The first session of the weekend takes place at 12:30pm local time on Friday afternoon, meaning Verstappen is likely to be able to compete in FP1 and sprint qualifying.

Is Max Verstappen a father?

The gender of the baby has now been confirmed, with baby Lily sure to adopt some great racing genes, with Piquet's father being a three-time world champion himself.

Verstappen is already a self-described 'bonus dad', with Piquet having a daughter who is fathered by another former Red Bull star in Daniil Kvyat.

However, Verstappen's first child has now arrived having announced the news of Piquet's pregnancy late last year, posting the news to his 14 million followers on Instagram.

