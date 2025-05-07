Max Verstappen has revealed his first thought when he held new baby Lily in his arms - it will probably surprise you and it will almost certainly make you laugh.

Of course the four-time F1 world champion was overjoyed by the birth of his first child with model and influencer partner Kelly Piquet last week.

But despite being a ‘bonus dad’ to Kelly’s first daughter Penelope for several years now (and doing a great job as well), holding his own newborn was still something of a new experience.

So we can forgive the 27-year-old superstar for the hilarious first thought that came into his head when he held Lily in his arms.

Verstappen’s first thought, revealed

"At first I thought it was like a chicken in a package in a supermarket, so to speak. That skin, haha," he said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster Viaplay.

Lily's arrival between the Saudi Arabia and Miami Grands Prix meant Verstappen could be on hand for the birth, and able to spend those special first few days with his family and their new arrival.

He gushed: "It was beautiful to be part of. It's nice that I could be there. My father and mother also said that that's the best thing, to be there and experience everything. Well, that's absolutely true."

Max Verstappen on fatherhood so far

If anybody doubted Verstappen’s ability to adapt quickly to fatherhood and its joys, they were wrong. The flying Dutchman is taking to it like a duck to water.

"I have to say, so far it's actually quite nice. She also sleeps quite well, so that helps of course," he winked.

"Seeing your own child like that is very special. And of course, if I take my sister as an example (Victoria has two boys and a girl), then you see those children and then you hold them - that is already very special, but when you also fully hold your own child, that is of course an even bigger step."

What nationality will Lily be?

Little Lily Verstappen-Piquet is the epitome of a cosmopolitan baby, with a German-born Brazilian mother, a Belgian-born Dutch father and grandparents who are Dutch, Belgian and Brazilian. Oh, and she was born in Monaco. So what will her official nationality be?

“I think just Dutch and Brazilian. Let's just keep it simple," said Max.

Lily, the story behind the name

As Viaplay reporter Chiel van Koldenhoven wrapped up the interview, there was one last question he wanted to ask the reigning F1 world champion. Who came up with the name?

"Well, it took quite a while,” answered Verstappen.

"The first few months we were really like: 'Yeah, what are we actually going to call her?' No idea. And at some point, I don't know, it just sounded nice. And short, with the last name too. No middle name, just Lily. We both agreed. So it was all good."

F1 TODAY: Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari crisis as team boss quits

Related