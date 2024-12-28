New Red Bull F1 contract announced after Horner confirmation

A new Formula 1 contract with Red Bull has been jokingly discussed by Max Verstappen following 'confirmation' from team principal Christian Horner.

The Red Bull camp recently received a huge life update for star driver Verstappen, as it was revealed that he and his partner Kelly Piquet are expecting their first child together.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen rival SWITCH plans revealed as Red Bull star confirmed in driver lineup

READ MORE: McLaren driver announcement causes stunning backlash

The couple have been together publicly since 2020, with the Brazilian model and daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet often seen supporting the Dutchman at grand prix weekends around the world.

The news was announced ahead of the season finale at the Abu Dhabi GP earlier this month and ever since, the 27-year-old racer has been fielding questions over the potential racing talent of his future son or daughter.

READ MORE: Horner drops Red Bull exit BOMBSHELL

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have been together since 2020

The couple are currently celebrating the F1 winter break

Verstappen rejects future F1 offer

In one of Verstappen's final duties of the year he appeared on the Red Bull podcast 'Talking Bull' discussing the highs and lows of what has been arguably his toughest season to date.

When discussing his recent baby news, Verstappen was handed a future offer by podcast host Nicola Hume.

Hume joked: "I hear, because we have had a little chat with Christian [Horner] and he’s going to sort out a contract for the baby for the racing so it’s totally fine."

Verstappen responded to the quip, surprisingly declining such an offer: "I need to speak to Christian about that because I actually don’t want he or she to go into racing, maybe a different role, maybe a different role in the team, maybe he or she can design future cars or whatever, you never know right?"

READ MORE: Horner issues SHOCK statement on Red Bull release

Related