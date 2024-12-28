F1 News Today: Verstappen RIVAL switch plans revealed as team drop future lineup clue
Max Verstappen has outlined the details of a move to a Formula 1 rival in a career revelation.
Red Bull chief teases NEW F1 signing after major Verstappen announcement
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has teased a new Formula 1 signing following a major announcement from Max Verstappen.
Hamilton TALKS confirmed in shock signing plans away from Ferrari
A motorsport boss has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton has engaged in talks regarding a shock investment signing away from Formula 1.
Axed F1 star admits rival team interest after Red Bull rejection
An axed Formula 1 star has discussed their future in a new role following a rejection from Red Bull, teasing a potential team switch for 2025.
Red Bull chief reveals why F1 star IS NOT Verstappen's team-mate
Senior Red Bull figure Helmut Marko has revealed why the team chose Liam Lawson over Yuki Tsunoda to drive alongside Max Verstappen next season.
