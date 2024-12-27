Verstappen admits rival F1 MOVE interest in stunning revelation

Max Verstappen has outlined the details of a potential move away from Formula 1 in a career revelation.

The Dutchman earned his fourth consecutive world title in 2024, despite a relatively tumultuous season at Red Bull.

Whilst Verstappen managed to clinch the title with two races to spare in Las Vegas, there were various points of the season where it appeared a fourth championship was in danger of slipping from his grasp.

Despite enduring a winless streak from the Spanish Grand Prix until a stunning victory in Brazil, the champion’s consistency throughout the year allowed him to remain ahead of title rival Lando Norris and his McLaren team who went on to claim the constructors' championship to underline Red Bull's struggles.

During the most difficult times at Red Bull for Verstappen in 2024, speculation that the champion could switch teams ran rife.

These rumours were only spearheaded by Toto Wolff’s public pursuit of Verstappen’s signature for Mercedes following the departure of Lewis Hamilton.

However, the team principal ultimately failed, as Verstappen confirmed his loyalty to Red Bull and is expected to serve out his contract until 2028.

The champion might not be planning an F1 team switch anytime soon but he has expressed interest in attempting motorcycle racing in the MotoGP series.

Appearing alongside MotoGP legend Marc Marquez, Verstappen was asked if he would ever move to the series.

"I would of course like to do this, but I think it is better to start maybe Moto3 or Moto2 first so I think if I only ride MotoGP then of course it won't work at all but yes, I'm a big fan, I would try to watch every race always on the track, I always have my iPad with me," Verstappen said on Servus TV.

