Here are all the times from the final hour of practice in Monaco

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli topped the timesheets during FP3 at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend as a crash disrupted the final hour of practice around the principality.

Ferrari dominated Friday's track action with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest time in FP1 and Lewis Hamilton going fastest in FP2. But come Saturday, it was 19-year-old championship leader Antonelli who went fastest.

Antonelli was back with a bang and looked mighty during the final practice following a forgettable Friday for the Italian teenager, with his team-mate George Russell finishing FP3 down in fourth.

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After finishing P3 in both of Friday's sessions, Max Verstappen posted the fifth-fastest time in his Red Bull on Saturday, with McLaren flailing in the midfield as the Silver Arrows look to be the biggest threat to the Scuderia's dreams of victory in Monte Carlo.

With 15 minutes to go in FP3, Ollie Bearman triggered a red flag after crashing at Massenet on the hill towards Casino Square, losing a rear wing in the process. The British racer apologised over team radio, taking responsibility for the incident caused by driver error, but the Haas mechanics will be up against the clock to repair his car before qualifying later on Saturday.

The session restart was then delayed as the FIA Race Director inspected the guard rail damage as a result of Bearman's crash, with the resumption time of 13:26 CEST leaving less than four minutes remaining.

This caused a chaotic restart but an ideal qualifying simulation for the drivers and teams, although home hero Leclerc didn't seem to pleased, complaining over team radio of having to deal with 'horrendous' tyres as a result. Nevertheless, the Monegasque driver finished the session second-fastest, ahead of Hamilton.

READ MORE: FIA confirm McLaren punishment after Norris incident at Monaco GP

Monaco Grand Prix FP3 times

Is there F1 today?

Yes, following the final hour of practice, arguably the most important qualifying of the season will take place on Saturday, June 6 at 4pm local time (CEST) which is 3pm BST.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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