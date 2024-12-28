Newey handed Aston Martin WARNING as doubts unveiled
Formula 1 design legend Adrian Newey has been handed a stark warning ahead of his arrival to Aston Martin next season.
The former Red Bull Chief Technical Officer announced his resignation from the team earlier this year, kickstarting a mass shift at Christian Horner's outfit with many more staff departures following.
During his time with the team, the 66-year-old designed machinery which won six constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles, making him one of the most successful designers the sport has ever seen.
As Red Bull adjusted to planning for a future without Newey, he was busy deciding which F1 team he wanted to commit to, with Aston Martin eventually coming out on top, securing Newey's signature.
Meanwhile, Red Bull were losing even more staff to their F1 rivals, with head of race strategy, Will Courtenay, making the switch to McLaren.
Newey faces major F1 challenge
Red Bull's sporting director Jonathan Wheatley also left the team after agreeing to take over as team principal at Audi, who will join the F1 grid in 2026.
With Horner's team arguably on the backfoot without Newey and a new driver pairing of Verstappen and Liam Lawson, the 2025 season won't necessarily get off to the smoothest of starts.
Newey however will also have to adjust to a new environment with Lawrence Stroll's F1 team, with many among the paddock doubting how much impact the design legend can truly have on the team alone.
Speaking to Casino Uden Rofus, former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley also shared this view.
"Adrian Newey is a fantastic engineer and has a brilliant mind, but one individual does not guarantee success when developing a new F1 car.
“I'm not saying that Aston Martin don't have a great team, but we've seen evidence that they have been pretty unsuccessful in designing a good car and then developing that car throughout the season.
"Newey is joining a team with very limited success, but Aston Martin have just attained new state-of-the-art factories and the team is growing rapidly."
