McLaren boss issues statement over SHOCK Red Bull switch

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has issued a statement following a shock Red Bull switch that took place amongst his team this year.

The 2024 season saw Stella's team bring the fight to Red Bull right down to the wire, with McLaren securing the constructors' championship and Red Bull star Max Verstappen clinging on to the drivers' title once again.

Christian Horner's outfit struggled a lot more this year than they have over previous seasons, with multiple departures from the team confirmed, including Rob Marshall.

The 56-year-old joined McLaren at the beginning of 2024 after leaving his role as Chief Engineering Officer at Red Bull.

Marshall arrived at Red Bull in 2006 where he worked alongside Adrian Newey, and played a key role in their subsequent championship success with Sebastian Vettel from 2010 to 2013.

However, after nearly two decades with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, Marshall announced his shock switch to rival team, McLaren, where he now serves as their Chief Designer.

Rob Marshall joined McLaren in 2024

McLaren claimed the constructors' in 2024

Can McLaren win the drivers’ title in 2025?

The 2024 season saw a remarkable resurgence from McLaren, who claimed their first constructors’ trophy since 1998.

Team principal Andrea Stella reflected on the 2024 season, and the impact Marshall has made on the team since his arrival as he discussed the switch from Red Bull.

"Rob came with a wealth of experience, knowledge from a technical point of view, with a reputation from this point of view," Stella told media.

"I have to say that, working with him, myself, the other technical directors, the entire technical team…if anything, we have been impressed even more than what we expected.

"Because of these qualities, like the knowledge of how you design a car, especially from a car layout point of view. And this is very important for 2025, and this will be very important for 2026 like, I'm sitting next to Rob here, and while I sit next to him, and I see him working on the screen.

Andrea Stella assesses Rob Marshall's performance at McLaren

"I said like, 'It was really a good idea to get Rob,' because he's doing all the work in terms of layout for '25, '26 and we did miss this kind of role at McLaren before.

"In addition to that, Rob brings fantastic human qualities, a very positive person. Everyone enjoys working with him. He's full of energy.

"You can see him in the garage, and very often he's just laying under the car on the ground.

"Everyone appreciates his incredible knowledge and experience, but at the same time, his hands, and sometimes even his head are dirty because he was with his hands on the parts.

"So that's something that we did miss before, and we are glad that now we have it in the role."

