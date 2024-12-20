F1 team chief drops Newey BOMBSHELL

A Formula 1 team chief has dropped an Adrian Newey bombshell ahead of his move to Aston Martin in 2025.

The design legend’s exit from Red Bull in 2024 sent shockwaves throughout the paddock, as speculation surrounding his next move ran rife.

Newey was originally tipped to sign for Ferrari where he would join seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, but these reports eventually diminished.

Eventually, Aston Martin secured Newey’s signature, with the technical guru expected to join the team in March 2025 as their Managing Technical Partner.

Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin in 2025

Adrian Newey has helped drive Red Bull to championship success

Flavio Briatore discusses Adrian Newey signing

During the bid to acquire Newey’s signature, it appeared that every team became a contender, with Mercedes even tipped to acquire his expertise.

However, It appears that not every team were battling it out to land the design legend.

In a recent interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Alpine Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore delivered a bombshell regarding the team’s pursuit, explaining that he never spoke to Newey seriously about joining.

Instead, Briatore did hint that they could try again in the future, though, suggesting that the team could be ready for him in two or three years.

“You have to ask him. Adrian is an artist. We are not ready for someone like him,” Briatore explained.

“To benefit from him, you have to have the right team around him.

"Maybe we will be ready in two or three years. That's why I never spoke to him seriously.”

