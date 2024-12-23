F1 News Today: Hamilton in MAJOR F1 demotion as champion reveals break plans

Lewis Hamilton has been snubbed by 1 team principals following a stunning vote on the conclusion of the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen unveils F1 BREAK plans

Max Verstappen has unveiled his plans for a Formula 1 break after claiming the 2024 world drivers’ title.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton Ferrari debut date 'CONFIRMED'

The exact date of Lewis Hamilton's first run in a Ferrari car has been confirmed, according to reports from Italian media.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner takes NEW dig at Wolff in Hamilton Ferrari verdict

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has once again taken a thinly-veiled swipe at his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star forced into INCREDIBLE Christmas forfeit

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has been forced into an incredible Christmas forfeit following a shock grand prix result from a rival driver.

➡️ READ MORE

Related