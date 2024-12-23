close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton in MAJOR F1 demotion as champion reveals break plans

Lewis Hamilton has been snubbed by 1 team principals following a stunning vote on the conclusion of the season.

Verstappen unveils F1 BREAK plans

Max Verstappen has unveiled his plans for a Formula 1 break after claiming the 2024 world drivers’ title.

Hamilton Ferrari debut date 'CONFIRMED'

The exact date of Lewis Hamilton's first run in a Ferrari car has been confirmed, according to reports from Italian media.

Horner takes NEW dig at Wolff in Hamilton Ferrari verdict

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has once again taken a thinly-veiled swipe at his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff.

F1 star forced into INCREDIBLE Christmas forfeit

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has been forced into an incredible Christmas forfeit following a shock grand prix result from a rival driver.

F1 News Today: Red Bull BOMBSHELL emerges as Perez drive confirmed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull BOMBSHELL emerges as Perez drive confirmed

  • Yesterday 15:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari release announced as strong statement issued on seven-time champion
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari release announced as strong statement issued on seven-time champion

  • December 21, 2024 16:15

F1 Standings

