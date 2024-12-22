F1 star forced into INCREDIBLE Christmas forfeit

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has been forced into an incredible Christmas forfeit following a shock grand prix result from a rival driver.

The Spaniard received a major blow when Ferrari announced Lewis Hamilton would be joining the team in 2025, thus deposing Sainz from his seat.

In his final season for Ferrari, Sainz achieved two spectacular wins in Australia and Mexico, with the former occurring only weeks after receiving surgery on his appendix.

However, Sainz will part ways with the Scuderia next season, and instead joins Williams for 2025 and beyond.

Carlos Sainz debuts with Williams during Abu Dhabi tyre test

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc in 2025

Sainz forced into Secret Santa forfeit

The 30-year-old received an emotional farewell from Ferrari, after he drove for the team one last time with his father, and world rally champion, Carlos Sainz Sr at the team's circuit in Fiorano.

During his last race for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi, Sainz also took part in the F1 grid’s Secret Santa where he was delivered an unusual present from Zhou Guanyu.

The Chinese driver will be leaving the grid in 2025, after he was sacked from Sauber and failed to find a seat elsewhere.

His departing gift to Sainz came in the form of a chilli costume, a reference to the Spaniard’s nickname from his karting days.

Since his ‘chilli’ nickname emerged, Sainz has sported a chilli bucket hat and was pictured in the Abu Dhabi paddock wearing the gifted chilli costume.

However, the former Ferrari star only agreed to wear the costume if Zhou scored a point with Sauber, a feat he finally achieved at the Qatar Grand Prix where he finished P8.

As Sainz departs from Ferrari next season, Zhou has been tipped to join the team as their reserve driver in 2025 after the axed star confirmed talks regarding the role.

