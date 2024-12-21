Ferrari F1 chief reveals Hamilton BAN

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed a ban for Lewis Hamilton during the 2024 season.

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Hamilton is set to join the Scuderia in 2025, following 12 highly-successful seasons with Mercedes in which he managed to claim six championships and 84 race victories.

Hamilton's final three seasons with Mercedes, however, were pretty underwhelming, with the 39-year-old struggling to get the best out of underperforming machinery.

Two victories in 2024 meant that Hamilton did attempt to leave on a high, but he could only finish seventh in the drivers' championship, and was outperformed by team-mate George Russell in both qualifying and races.

Lewis Hamilton will move to Maranello in 2025

Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013, and won six titles with the team

Ferrari's Mercedes consideration

Hamilton regularly adopted a rather negative attitude throughout the 2024 season, even suggesting at one stage that he may seek to end his Mercedes career a few races early.

Ferrari, on the other hand, had a brilliant season, returning to championship contention once more, missing out on their first title since 2008 by just 11 points.

Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz managed to claim five race victories between them, giving Hamilton hope that he may be given a car capable of challenging for his eighth championship title.

Now, Vasseur has revealed that Hamilton had no say over the design of Ferrari's 2025 car, revealing an inside agreement between himself and the seven-time champion.

Vasseur claims that despite himself and Hamilton constantly being in contact — something that has been the case since their GP2 days — the pair agreed to a ban on talking technical matters out of respect for Mercedes.

"We have been in constant contact since [2006]," Vasseur said via Auto Motor und Sport.

"However, in consideration of Mercedes, we had agreed for the past season that we would not discuss technical matters."

