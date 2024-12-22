Horner takes NEW dig at Wolff in Hamilton Ferrari verdict

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has once again taken a thinly-veiled swipe at his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff.

The two team principals have regularly traded digs since Mercedes shot to Formula 1 dominance back in 2014, but their rivalry was exacerbated by the closely-fought 2021 world championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff has recently lost his star driver in Hamilton, with the seven-time world champion deciding to ditch an underperforming Mercedes outfit and instead move to Ferrari.

Horner and Red Bull's dominance in the sport, however, is now starting to wane, with Verstappen cruising to a fourth world championship title, but Red Bull only finishing third in the constructors' standings.

The pair have also been faced with the rise of two new championship-challenging outfits, with both McLaren and Ferrari returning to the top of the sport, making for a wide open 2025 championship battle.

Ferrari, stewarded by Frenchman Fred Vasseur, will have the formidable driver partnership of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, as they seek for a first title of any kind since 2008.

Now, Horner has suggested that Vasseur has every chance of getting a tune out of Hamilton, who struggled for form throughout 2024, suggesting that his more straight up approach compared to Wolff may help the team.

Wolff himself is hoping that his team can get back into championship contention, with the exciting partnership of George Russell and 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

"Fred is more of a racer, he’s come from a similar background to that of myself and he’s more of a no nonsense kind of character," Horner told talkSPORT.

"There’s perhaps a little less hot air out of Fred. It’s a new position for him really, inevitably that pressure will grow with the expectation of having Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in his cars next year."

