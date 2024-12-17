Hamilton mid-season AXE threat revealed in brutal Ferrari admission

Lewis Hamilton has been threatened with a mid-season axe at Ferrari, after a brutal admission from a former Formula 1 driver.

The seven-time world champion will make his long-awaited debut in red in 2025, after he missed the Abu Dhabi tyre test to undergo a farewell tour with Mercedes.

Hamilton’s final season with the team was blighted by the W15’s performance issues, which often left the Brit frustrated and appearing downbeat throughout 2024.

The 39-year-old was also criticised for his one-lap pace in 2024, after team-mate George Russell beat him on 19 occasions in qualifying, and even Hamilton himself doubted his speed in Qatar.

Lewis Hamilton has bid farewell to Mercedes

Hamilton will go up against one of the fastest drivers over one lap at Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc expected to be a tough opponent during his time at the team.

Whilst the seven-time champion should not be discounted early, as evidenced by his incredible fightback in Abu Dhabi, there are those that doubt he will be successful at Ferrari.

Speaking to Sport1, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher revealed that if Hamilton fails to perform, he could be sacked mid-season.

"The expectations are high, as are the emotions. People won't be patient for more than six months if things don't go well," Schumacher said.

Ralf Schumacher raises doubts over Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

"He is not used to the pressure from outside. The clocks tick a little differently in Italy. Even in Michael's time, they wanted to sack Jean Todt when the successes took too long.

"Michael prevented that and it came to a happy end after all. Unfortunately, I doubt that with Lewis.

"But maybe he'll be lucky enough for the car to suit him. Then everything could turn out very well. But I have my doubts."

