F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix closed out the 2024 Formula 1 season in style as McLaren secured the constructors' title.
Lando Norris led the Woking-based outfit to a stunning victory ahead of both Ferraris, which was enough to clinch the championship.
However, McLaren's title came under threat at the start of the race when Max Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri, and the pair dropped down the field.
Verstappen received a penalty for the incident, whilst Piastri was also penalised for a separate collision with Franco Colapinto.
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc pulled off an incredible drive to storm from the back of the grid to the podium, after a 10-place grid penalty ruined his weekend.
Lewis Hamilton also ended his relationship with Mercedes on a high, as he also fought from the back to claim P4 ahead of team-mate George Russell.
Following a race dominated by penalties, below is the final classification from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +5.832s
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +31.928s
4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +36.483s
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +37.538s
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +49.847s
7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:12.560s
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1:15.554s
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:22.373s
10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1:23.821s
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1 lap
12. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1 lap
13. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1 lap
15. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1 lap
16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap
17. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1 lap
Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - DNF
Franco Colapinto [Williams] - DNF
Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF
Fastest Lap
Kevin Magnussen 1:25.637 on lap 57
