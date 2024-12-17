F1 News Today: Hamilton handed career BLOW as shock Ferrari switch revealed

A huge loss for Lewis Hamilton during the 2024 Formula 1 season has been revealed following his Mercedes exit.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris opts for Ferrari SWITCH in F1 break reveal

Lando Norris has revealed a switch to Ferrari during the F1 winter break after being spotted driving a stunning supercar during the F1 break.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff sends 'BRUTAL' warning over F1 future

Toto Wolff has issued a warning to Formula 1 following a ‘brutal’ 2024 season for his Mercedes team.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes star Antonelli issues EXIT statement following team switch

Up-and-coming Formula 1 star Kimi Antonelli has released a team exit statement ahead of a contract switch for 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA honour F1 star after HISTORIC achievement

The FIA have awarded an up-and-coming Formula 1 star for a record achievement following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related