F1 News Today: Hamilton handed career BLOW as shock Ferrari switch revealed

A huge loss for Lewis Hamilton during the 2024 Formula 1 season has been revealed following his Mercedes exit.

Norris opts for Ferrari SWITCH in F1 break reveal

Lando Norris has revealed a switch to Ferrari during the F1 winter break after being spotted driving a stunning supercar during the F1 break.

Wolff sends 'BRUTAL' warning over F1 future

Toto Wolff has issued a warning to Formula 1 following a ‘brutal’ 2024 season for his Mercedes team.

Mercedes star Antonelli issues EXIT statement following team switch

Up-and-coming Formula 1 star Kimi Antonelli has released a team exit statement ahead of a contract switch for 2025.

FIA honour F1 star after HISTORIC achievement

The FIA have awarded an up-and-coming Formula 1 star for a record achievement following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

F1 News Today: Perez SECURES Red Bull seat as star issues contract update
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Perez SECURES Red Bull seat as star issues contract update

  • Yesterday 20:30
F1 News Today: Verstappen issues Red Bull FEUD update as shock replacement theory emerges
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen issues Red Bull FEUD update as shock replacement theory emerges

  • December 15, 2024 19:45

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton handed career BLOW as shock Ferrari switch revealed

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo breaks silence over return as chief issues DEFINITIVE team statement- GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

F1 fans FUME as Sky Sports make major change

  • Yesterday 22:59
F1 Social

Ricciardo breaks silence over F1 COMEBACK

  • Yesterday 21:54
F1 News & Gossip

Huge Hamilton LOSS revealed after Mercedes exit

  • Yesterday 20:59
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Perez SECURES Red Bull seat as star issues contract update

  • Yesterday 20:30
F1 Standings

