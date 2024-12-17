F1 News Today: Hamilton handed career BLOW as shock Ferrari switch revealed
F1 News Today: Hamilton handed career BLOW as shock Ferrari switch revealed
A huge loss for Lewis Hamilton during the 2024 Formula 1 season has been revealed following his Mercedes exit.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris opts for Ferrari SWITCH in F1 break reveal
Lando Norris has revealed a switch to Ferrari during the F1 winter break after being spotted driving a stunning supercar during the F1 break.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff sends 'BRUTAL' warning over F1 future
Toto Wolff has issued a warning to Formula 1 following a ‘brutal’ 2024 season for his Mercedes team.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes star Antonelli issues EXIT statement following team switch
Up-and-coming Formula 1 star Kimi Antonelli has released a team exit statement ahead of a contract switch for 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA honour F1 star after HISTORIC achievement
The FIA have awarded an up-and-coming Formula 1 star for a record achievement following the conclusion of the 2024 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Hamilton handed career BLOW as shock Ferrari switch revealed
- 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo breaks silence over return as chief issues DEFINITIVE team statement- GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social
F1 fans FUME as Sky Sports make major change
- Yesterday 22:59
F1 Social
Ricciardo breaks silence over F1 COMEBACK
- Yesterday 21:54
F1 News & Gossip
Huge Hamilton LOSS revealed after Mercedes exit
- Yesterday 20:59
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Perez SECURES Red Bull seat as star issues contract update
- Yesterday 20:30