Red Bull chief names DEADLINE for final Perez announcement
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued a major update on Sergio Perez's future with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
Perez's position alongside Max Verstappen has been called into question of late, following a poor 2024 season in which the Mexican could only finish eighth in the drivers' championship, despite his team-mate in the same car becoming world champion once again.
Perez has not achieved a podium finish since April at the Chinese Grand Prix, and finished the 2024 season on a run of just 12 points from the final nine events of the year.
Red Bull surrendered their constructors' championship crown as a result, finishing down in third behind both McLaren and Ferrari.
Will Sergio Perez continue with Red Bull?
At the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi, Marko revealed that there would be discussions between the Red Bull hierarchy to try and figure out a solution for their 2025 driver lineup.
Perez has been with the team since 2021, but has not managed to win a race since the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in April of that year.
The Mexican signed a new contract with Red Bull at the start of the 2024 season, and is currently contracted until 2026, but speculation surrounding his future has only gotten louder since he ended his season with two back-to-back DNF results.
Now, Red Bull advisor Marko has suggested that a solution will be announced this week, slamming rumours about the financial implications of sacking Perez.
"We will be announcing news in the next few days about what the driver pairing will look like next year," the Austrian said in his Speedweek column.
"There is a lot of speculation and transfer fees are being mentioned that are complete nonsense."
