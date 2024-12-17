Red Bull chief names DEADLINE for final Perez announcement

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has issued a major update on Sergio Perez's future with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Perez's position alongside Max Verstappen has been called into question of late, following a poor 2024 season in which the Mexican could only finish eighth in the drivers' championship, despite his team-mate in the same car becoming world champion once again.

F1 HEADLINES: MAJOR Perez future update revealed as shock F1 team switch announced

READ MORE: Mercedes star Antonelli issues EXIT statement following team switch

Perez has not achieved a podium finish since April at the Chinese Grand Prix, and finished the 2024 season on a run of just 12 points from the final nine events of the year.

Red Bull surrendered their constructors' championship crown as a result, finishing down in third behind both McLaren and Ferrari.

Sergio Perez could be on his way out of the door at Red Bull

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner are weighing up Red Bull's 2025 lineup

READ MORE: Perez lands NEW drive as Red Bull reveal contract regret

Will Sergio Perez continue with Red Bull?

At the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi, Marko revealed that there would be discussions between the Red Bull hierarchy to try and figure out a solution for their 2025 driver lineup.

Perez has been with the team since 2021, but has not managed to win a race since the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in April of that year.

The Mexican signed a new contract with Red Bull at the start of the 2024 season, and is currently contracted until 2026, but speculation surrounding his future has only gotten louder since he ended his season with two back-to-back DNF results.

Now, Red Bull advisor Marko has suggested that a solution will be announced this week, slamming rumours about the financial implications of sacking Perez.

"We will be announcing news in the next few days about what the driver pairing will look like next year," the Austrian said in his Speedweek column.

"There is a lot of speculation and transfer fees are being mentioned that are complete nonsense."

READ MORE: Ricciardo breaks silence over F1 COMEBACK

Related