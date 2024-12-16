Mercedes star Antonelli issues EXIT statement following team switch

Up-and-coming Formula 1 star Kimi Antonelli has released a team exit statement ahead of a contract switch for 2025.

The 18-year-old is set to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season following the announcement that the seven-time champion would be moving to Ferrari after 12 years with the Silver Arrows.

Antonelli had been tipped as the next rising star of the pinnacle of motorsport and despite only finishing sixth in the 2024 Formula 2 season, there are still high expectations awaiting him as he heads straight to the top with Mercedes.

Toto Wolff's outfit will be left to deal with a huge change next year with the absence of Hamilton, who achieved six of his seven world championships with the team.

With Antonelli destined for greatness, Wolff will be eager to nurture his talent over time with George Russell now acting as the number one driver, the young Italian teenager instead perhaps Wolff's vision for the future.

Mercedes star bids farewell to F2

As both F1 and F2 now head into a well-deserved winter break, many stars of the track are saying their goodbyes and preparing for a huge career change come next season.

Both Antonelli and his Prema F2 team-mate Ollie Bearman have a tough challenge ahead, with Antonelli confirmed at Mercedes and Bearman securing a full-time F1 drive with Haas following frequent appearances on track in 2024 for both the American outfit and Ferrari in his reserve driver role.

Bearman exceeded expectations, most notably by scoring points on debut when standing in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, even beating fellow Brit Hamilton in the process at the Saudi Arabian GP.

Ahead of the pair's departure from F2, Antonelli posted to his Instagram page to bid a fond farewell.

The 18-year-old wrote: "End of an incredible journey with @prema_team ! I want to thank each one of them for all the great moments we had together. Grazie di tutto❤️ "Now eyes on the future for the new journey 🤩"

