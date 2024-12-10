close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star DAZZLES in Red Bull attire after driver replacement

F1 star DAZZLES in Red Bull attire after driver replacement

F1 star DAZZLES in Red Bull attire after driver replacement

F1 star DAZZLES in Red Bull attire after driver replacement

A Formula 1 star has dazzled in Red Bull attire after replacing a driver at the team.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit may have taken home the drivers’ title with Max Verstappen in 2024, but they could only manage a third-place finish in the constructors’ standings.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in major Mercedes SHOCK as Abu Dhabi GP podium change revealed

READ MORE: Marko drops Perez contract BOMBSHELL at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Whilst Red Bull’s performance declined, Sergio Perez’s inability to score consistent points for the team has undoubtedly contributed to their position at the end of the season.

As a result, the Mexican star has been tipped to be replaced in 2025, despite recently signing a contract extension until the end of 2026.

Red Bull finished third in the constructors' in 2024
Will Sergio Perez be axed from Red Bull in 2025?

Who will replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?

If Red Bull do opt to replace Perez, they have two drivers from their sister team VCARB to choose from.

Liam Lawson has been lauded as the favourite to join Red Bull, over his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, despite the impressive season the Japanese driver has delivered.

Tsunoda consistently beat Daniel Ricciardo prior to his axing from the team, and Lawson has since also struggled against his more experienced team-mate.

Now, Tsunoda has been given the chance to impress and fight for an opportunity at Red Bull during a recent outing in the RB20.

With Perez and Verstappen both absent for the end-of-season Abu Dhabi tyre test, Tsunoda stepped in, where he was not only spotted out on track, but also snapped while decked out in Red Bull attire instead of RB.

READ MORE: Mercedes star Antonelli replaced as team release official statement

Tsunoda will test alongside Isack Hadjar, who has been slated as a potential replacement at RB, if a driver from within the team is promoted up to Red Bull.

The Frenchman finished as runner up in the 2024 Formula 2 championship, and competed for Red Bull recently during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi GP.

As for how the final session of 2024 went for all the drivers, here is the full timesheet from the nine hours of running at the Yas Marina Circuit, according to Sky Sports.

2024 Abu Dhabi post-season tyre test times

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:23.510
2. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - 1:23.635
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:23.789
4. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - 1:23.856
5. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:23.873
6. Ayumu Iwasa [VCARB] - 1:24.100
7. Pato O'Ward [McLaren] - 1:24.222
8. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - 1:24.268
9. Paul Aron [Alpine] - 1:24.275
10. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - 1:24.305
11. Luke Browning [Williams] - 1:24.375
12. Ryo Hirakawa [Haas] - 1:24.435
13. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - 1:24.440
14. Arthur Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:24.576
15. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull] - 1:24.632
16. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:24.678
17. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - 1:24.689
18. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - 1:24.738
19. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:24.838
20. Jak Crawford [Aston Martin] - 1:24.997
21. Felipe Drugovich [Aston Martin] - 1:25.014
22. Frederik Vesti [Mercedes] - 1:25.159
23. Antonio Fuoco [Ferrari] - 1:25.238

READ MORE: F1 legend delivers X-rated verdict on Hamilton's Ferrari prospects

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Formula 1 Hamilton constructors' standings
Red Bull team make CRUCIAL driver 'decision' as 2025 grid set to be complete
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull team make CRUCIAL driver 'decision' as 2025 grid set to be complete

  • Yesterday 17:56
MAJOR Red Bull update emerges on 2025 driver lineup
Latest F1 News

MAJOR Red Bull update emerges on 2025 driver lineup

  • December 9, 2024 18:52

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen confirms MAJOR absence as Horner issues LIES verdict - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 56 minutes ago
Red Bull

F1 star DAZZLES in Red Bull attire after driver replacement

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Horner issues LIES verdict in astonishing Verstappen feud

  • 2 hours ago
Mercedes

Wolff issues Hamilton Ferrari warning in EMOTIONAL farewell message

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion issues statement as health update revealed

  • Yesterday 19:56
Latest F1 News

MAJOR Ferrari change announced in official statement

  • Yesterday 18:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x