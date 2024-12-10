Verstappen confirms MAJOR Red Bull absence as shock decision made
Max Verstappen has made a shock admission after confirming he will not be taking part in an important upcoming Formula 1 event.
The newly crowned four-time world champion was speaking ahead of this weekend's season finale in Abu Dhabi, where McLaren and Ferrari battled it out for the 2024 constructors' crown.
McLaren were the team to prevail, with Red Bull ending up third in the standings after what has been a turbulent year for the team.
Red Bull star opts out of Abu Dhabi event
Following Sunday's showpiece, the regular end-of-season test will take place on Tuesday, but the 27-year-old has now confirmed that he will not be taking part.
Speaking to media following his victory in Qatar - his ninth of the season - Verstappen said: "No, I've skipped that one for a while."
With team-mate Sergio Perez looking set to lose his seat for 2025, this week's test will provide a pivotal opportunity for those looking to stake their claim to line up alongside Verstappen next year.
VCARB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson have been linked with a promotion to the Milton Keynes-based outfit, and both drivers will be eager to impress watching Red Bull boss Christian Horner before heading into the winter break.
Surprisingly, Verstappen won't be joining him, after admitting that he isn't planning on monitoring the on-track action.
"I'm not even going to watch," he added. "I wish them good luck."
