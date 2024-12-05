Williams F1 team announce NEW driver contract in official statement

Williams have revealed that one of their talented young drivers has signed a new contract.

The news comes ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, where the British squad will look to end what's been a challenging campaign on a positive note.

James Vowles' outfit heads to Yas Marina Circuit having amassed just 17 points in 2024, placing them ninth in the standings, and above only Sauber who secured their first points in Qatar last weekend.

It was another frustrating race for Williams last time out, with neither driver threatening to improve on their tally.

Franco Colapinto - who replaced Logan Sargeant following the summer break - failed to complete the first lap following a collision on the opening corner, forcing him out of proceedings once again.

His team-mate Alex Albon, meanwhile, was also hampered by an early spin, which put the 28-year-old to the back of the field where he finished the day.

Franco Colapinto has impressed at Williams since replacing Logan Sargeant

Alex Albon has endured a frustrating campaign to date

Williams planning for the future

There remains grounds for optimism however going into 2025, with Ferrari star Carlos Sainz set to team up with Albon on the grid.

The team are also looking to secure their long-term future, and have this week announced that Academy Driver Alessandro Giusti will graduate to F3 with MP Motorsport next year.

Having joined the Academy in January, the French racer has gone on to earn Formula Regional European Championship wins at both Imola and Paul Ricard, as well as delivering a further five podium finishes.

In a statement released on Williams' website, the 18-year-old said: "I’m excited to step up to Formula 3 with MP Motorsport.

Carlos Sainz will make the move to Williams in 2025

"Our first tests together at Jerez and Barcelona were highly promising which is a good sign for my rookie season in the category.

"It’s my aim to know the team better as we head into the coming season, especially with the new F3-2025 car.

"I can’t wait to make my F3 debut at Melbourne in March.”

Williams sporting director Sven Smeets added: "It’s rewarding to see Alessandro step up to FIA Formula 3 with MP Motorsport after a strong campaign in the Formula Regional European Championship.

"His experience so far demonstrates that he has strong foundations needed to compete in F3 and will be able to maximise this opportunity to rapidly strengthen his skills on-track.

"I look forward to watching him this coming season.”

We're excited to share that Williams Racing Academy Driver Alessandro Giusti will graduate to FIA Formula 3 with MP Motorsport for the 2025 season 👏



Read more at the link below ⬇️ — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 3, 2024

