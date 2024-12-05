close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Axed F1 star given LIFELINE as new seat announced in official statement

Axed F1 star given LIFELINE as new seat announced in official statement

Axed F1 star given LIFELINE as new seat announced in official statement

Axed F1 star given LIFELINE as new seat announced in official statement

An axed Formula 1 driver has been given a lifeline for his racing career, with a new role announced for the outgoing star.

The 2025 season is set to see a plethora of youngsters joining the grid, sparked by Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari announced earlier this year.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed

READ MORE: Abu Dhabi F1 weekend sees late change after race cancellation

That piece of news sent the drivers' market into overdrive, with Mercedes opting to replace the seven-time world champion with 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Alongside Antonelli, Jack Doohan will be making his full-time debut with Alpine in 2025, while Gabriel Bortoleto will make his debut with the current Sauber-owned team.

On top of this, young British talent Oliver Bearman will also drive with Haas, having impressed during two grand prix weekends in 2024, and will replace veteran racer Kevin Magnussen.

A number of rookies will join the F1 grid in 2025
Kevin Magnussen has been around F1 since 2014

Magnussen signs for new team

Magnussen has been racing in F1 since 2014 - minus the 2015 and 2021 seasons where he was replaced by McLaren and Haas respectively - claiming one podium and one pole position in that time.

With no other viable options on the F1 grid left for Magnussen, his F1 career is drawing to a close, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend set to be his final race in the series.

However, it's now been revealed that Magnussen has secured a new role in motorsport, with an official statement confirming that the Dane will take up a role with BMW M Motorsport.

The 32-year-old is set to join the German car manufacturer's hypercar programme, driving the BMW M Hybrid V8 in the 2025 season, likely taking part in the IMSA championship and the World Endurance Championship.

In an official statement, Magnussen said: "I am happy and proud to represent such an iconic motorsport brand as BMW in some of the world’s most legendary races.

"After ten years in Formula 1, I am embarking on a new and exciting chapter, and I look forward to taking on the challenge in the most innovative and advanced sports cars in the history of endurance racing.

"A huge thank you to BMW M Motorsport for this fantastic opportunity. I can hardly wait to start the preparations and look forward to kicking off the 2025 season with the rest of the team."

READ MORE: F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling LOSES title confirmation

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Haas Alpine Sauber
F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT decision for Singapore GP
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT decision for Singapore GP

  • September 17, 2024 17:57
  • 5
F1 team boss makes key decision over Ferrari star in driver REPLACEMENT talks
Latest F1 News

F1 team boss makes key decision over Ferrari star in driver REPLACEMENT talks

  • September 17, 2024 10:58

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton handed Ferrari BOOST following crushing Mercedes dig

  • 50 minutes ago
Aston Martin

Stroll dealt career blow in devastating Aston Martin admission

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Axed F1 star given LIFELINE as new seat announced in official statement

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Alpine launch incredible partnership with F1 rival

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Williams F1 team announce NEW driver contract in official statement

  • Today 09:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x