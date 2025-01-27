Axed F1 star gets new drive as STUNNING images emerge

An axed Formula 1 star’s new drive has been revealed after a series of stunning images were shared on social media.

The grid will be missing a few familiar faces in 2025, with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen all losing their race seats last year.

While the latter three competed until the end of the season before they left their respective teams, Ricciardo received a brutal mid-season axe and was replaced after the Singapore GP.

Since departing from F1, the Aussie’s future in motorsport remains undecided, however the likes of Bottas and Magnussen have managed to acquire drives for 2025.

The grid is dominated by rookies in 2025

Magnussen makes Daytona debut

Bottas will return to his old team, Mercedes, in 2025 as their reserve driver whilst George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete their full-time lineup.

Magnussen, on the other hand, has left F1 completely, and will focus on endurance racing in 2025, with the Dane already making his on-track debut at Daytona.

Kevin Magnussen will compete in sportscars this year

It was announced that Magnussen would join BMW as a works driver in both the IMSA SportsCar and World Endurance Championships for 2025.

The first race of the IMSA championship season is already underway, the 24 Hours of Daytona, where Magnussen’s team claimed pole position after Dries Vanthoor topped the timesheets in qualifying.

Ahead of the race, Magnussen revealed he would be looking forward to some ‘real racing’, and posted a series of stunning images from Daytona to his Instagram.

The pictures captured the golden sunlight bouncing off Magnussen’s BMW, alongside the spectacular night sky filled with fireworks, as the former F1 star appeared re-energised by his new drive.

