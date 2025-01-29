Axed F1 star issues statement over NIGHTMARE new team debut

An axed Formula 1 star has issued a statement on social media following a nightmare debut with their new racing team.

The 2025 grid will introduce several new names to F1 audiences, following the departure of familiar faces such as Daniel Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull legend sends DIRE warning as driver replacement demand revealed

READ MORE: Red Bull hit by major EXIT after Ricciardo axe

While both Magnussen and Bottas have secured seats for 2025, Ricciardo is yet to confirm whether he will continue his motorsport career, despite offers from rival series.

Bottas was confirmed as Mercedes reserve driver for 2025, whilst Magnussen has completed a full switch to endurance racing for this year, with his official debut already complete.

Neither Nico Hulkenberg or Kevin Magnussen stayed with Haas F1 for 2025

Kevin Magnussen has joined BMW in 2025

BREAKING NEWS: FIA announce official AXING of racing star following Verstappen row

Magnussen opens up on Daytona debut

The Danish driver was confirmed as a works driver at BMW for sportscar series IMSA and the World Endurance Championship in 2025, with Magnussen making his debut during the Rolex 24 at Daytona last weekend.

Despite his team securing pole position for the event with Dries Vanthoor, the Belgian driver made slight contact with the rear of the #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport of Matt Campbell during the race.

The front wing damage prevented them from gaining a spot on the podium and pushed Magnussen's team outside the top three, finishing fourth overall.

"Definitely not the result we dreamed of, but still a great race and a fantastic weekend at Daytona," Magnussen wrote on Instagram.

"Huge thanks to everyone at BMW M Team RLL and BMW M Motorsport for an amazing effort."

Magnussen’s next racing appearance will be on February 26, 2025, for the first race of the World Endurance Championship in Qatar.

READ MORE: Official release of Alpine F1 star Doohan confirmed ahead of Australian GP

Related