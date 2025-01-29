close global

F1 News Today: Red Bull legend gives DIRE warning as team-mates set to CLASH

Adrian Newey has sent a dire warning to the Formula 1 community about the immediate future of the sport.

F1 boss predicts CLASH between new team-mates in 2025

A Formula 1 boss has opened up on the prospect of his two drivers clashing ahead of the new season.

F1 race winner reveals Cullen IMPACT on Hamilton hopes

Angela Cullen's new role within Lewis Hamilton's support team could be key to the seven-time Formula 1 champion enjoying success at Ferrari, according to one former driver.

Hamilton replacement passes HUGE test

The man chosen to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for 2025 has been given further reason to celebrate ahead of the new campaign.

F1 boss reveals driver PUSHED for new team-mate signing

A Formula 1 team boss has provided details of a surprising factor which influenced his decision to sign one of the sport's most sought-after drivers.

F1 News Today: Perez COMEBACK discussed as Leclerc change confirmed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Perez COMEBACK discussed as Leclerc change confirmed

  • Yesterday 15:51
F1 News Today: Hamilton facing Ferrari BAN as Red Bull star gives MAJOR update
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton facing Ferrari BAN as Red Bull star gives MAJOR update

  • January 27, 2025 16:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 race winner reveals CRASH advice for beating Verstappen

  • 47 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull legend gives DIRE warning as team-mates set to CLASH

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton Ferrari radio REVEALED as McLaren set for LEGAL battle with driver - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Mercedes

Hamilton replacement passes HUGE test

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 News & Gossip

F1 race winner reveals Cullen IMPACT on Hamilton hopes

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 News & Gossip

F1 boss reveals driver PUSHED for new team-mate signing

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 Standings

