F1 boss predicts CLASH between new team-mates in 2025

A Formula 1 boss has opened up on the prospect of his two drivers clashing ahead of the new season.

With Max Verstappen's fourth consecutive world title triumph in 2024 consigned to the history books, attention has now firmly turned towards 2025 as preparations ramp up ahead of the first grand prix in Melbourne on March 16.

McLaren and Aston Martin will be the only two teams going into the upcoming campaign with the same driver pairing that finished the last, with the rest hoping a change in line-up can spark a change in fortunes.

Excitement is building ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut

Carlos Sainz is set to partner Alex Albon at Williams in 2025

Sparks set to fly between new driver duo

Excitement is already at fever pitch ahead of Lewis Hamilton's first race at Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc, while Verstappen will also have a new team-mate to contend with in the shape of Liam Lawson, who has replaced Sergio Perez.

Further back on the grid, there are a number of teams looking to bounce back from what was a disappointing 2024, including Williams.

Despite coming into last year in positive spirits, the British outfit - who replaced Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto back in August - finished ninth in the standings having accumulated just 17 points.

But team principal James Vowles believes the addition of former Ferrari star Carlos Sainz will get them challenging further up the order on a consistent basis.

The Spaniard is set to partner Alex Albon, and Vowles expects there to be some tension between the pair, something he is willing to embrace if it delivers results.

“What I see with Carlos, does he fight hard? Yes. But is it clean? Also yes,” Vowles told Autosport. “It’s very clean racing.

Williams boss James Vowles is hoping his team can make significant strides this year

“They’re not doing it by knocking the wheels off each other’s cars. They’re doing it by, if one of them is faster than the other one, they can race.

“It’s no problem to race, but you don’t hit each other, you don’t push each other off track. You do it as a sportsman, you do it clean, respecting the brand that you’re representing.

“When I look at [Sainz and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari], there was some radio jibber-jabber across the last few races. That’s normal - one driver will always be frustrated by what it is.

“But as long as you create the right environment where they know this is the way we can race each other, and there will be points where I say, you can’t.

“We need to bring this result home. Because the result is more important than where you individually finish.That’s a very different situation to be dealing with.

“But if you have two drivers pushing each other, it’s typically that you’re getting the absolute most out of them.

“What is great about Carlos is, despite his future being different to what it is today, you’re seeing Carlos fight for everything. And that’s one of the strengths he has.”

