F1 star admits using team principal's office for shocking reason

Williams F1 star Alex Albon has admitted to using his team principal James Vowles’ office for personal reasons, after he gate-crashed an interview with his boss.

Vowles featured on the latest episode of F1 Explains, where he was interviewed in his office before Albon appeared midway through the exchange to use his boss’ space to go to the toilet.

"I use James’ office for his toilet before sessions. So here I am!" Albon explained.

However, Vowles was suddenly aware of how Albon’s revelation sounded, and in between laughter clarified the exact nature of his driver’s use of his office.

"To be clear you don’t use my office, you use the toilet in my office. Really important to get that clear on camera," Vowles clarified.

Albon's sneaky pre-race ritual exposed

In the opening three rounds of the F1 season, Albon has enjoyed an advantage over his new team-mate Carlos Sainz and has achieved points finishes in all three grands prix so far.

However, both drivers have also been slapped with fines early on in the season after Sainz was five seconds late to the pre-race national anthem in Japan last weekend and Albon was found to have unnecessarily impeded temporary team-mate Luke Browning during FP1 in Bahrain.

Sainz has only scored a solitary point with Williams, but the Spaniard has made it clear that it takes time to adapt to a new team.

"Well, if you expect to see the best of Carlos Sainz in a Williams in the third race and in a new car, then yeah, you don't understand the sport very well," he said to the media ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

"Or you know at least how long it might take for a driver to actually get fully up to speed with the car and to fully understand where the last tenth and a half or last two tenths of each car lies."

"To manage to be close or in the same tenth as Alex all the way through quali, I think it's a good start to the season. I just need to make sure now we start doing less mistakes when it comes to executing the weekend and keep improving my speed because obviously, I believe the speed still—we can improve it a little bit. But yeah, we are not as far as it seems."

