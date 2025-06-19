F1 team issue huge contract update as major decision made over future of team principal

Williams F1 team have issued a major contract update over the future of their team principal James Vowles.

The British motorsport engineer joined Williams in 2023, and whilst Vowles has encountered difficulties with the team, he has helped to turn their fortunes around in 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton title rests on Ferrari EXIT as Horner backs bold move

Both Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon have been regular points finishers this year, and are currently fifth in the constructors' championship with 55 points, having already beaten their points tally from the past three seasons combined.

Williams have announced that Vowles has signed a new long-term contract with the team and will continue to lead them to championship victory for many more years.

“I am delighted to sign a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing, which has felt like home from the moment I walked through the door," Vowles said in a official statement.

"This iconic team has already given me some incredible memories and we are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again. Over the past two years we have focused on fixing the foundations, and now have a platform to go for glory in the years to come.”

Williams secure F1 future with James Vowles

James Vowles will continue with Williams

Vowles' contract extension will come as little surprise to those familiar with the team principal, who has frequently asserted to the media that the Williams journey to the top is a long-term process.

The 45-year-old has stated that investment in the team should start to materialise into on track results by 2026/27, coinciding with the regulation changes set to sweep the sport.

Williams solidified their intention to fight at the top by signing former Ferrari star Sainz in 2024, and their strong lineup has enabled them to consistently compete in the top 10 this year.

The Grove-based outfit last won a drivers' championship with Jacques Villeneuve in 1997, and Pastor Maldonado secured their last grand prix victory in 2012 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief Christian Horner tipped for seismic F1 team switch

Related