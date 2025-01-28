Stunning details emerge from FIRST Hamilton team radio message at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton’s first team radio message has emerged from his debut test with Ferrari following the Formula 1 champion’s arrival at Maranello.

The 40-year-old took to the track in a Ferrari for the first time last Wednesday, at the team’s private circuit Fiorano where he completed his first laps in the SF-23.

Hamilton is yet to make an appearance in the 2025 car as part of the Testing of a Previous Car’s (TPC) rule, where teams are only allowed to test in a car at least two years old to prevent them from gaining a competitive advantage over their rivals.

The champion will be next seen in Ferrari’s 2023 challenger at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on January 28, 29 and 30, and will be joined by team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton tested with Ferrari last week

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are yet to make their debut as team-mates

Hamilton’s Ferrari team radio revealed

Hamilton’s on-track debut in Maranello drew hoards of the Tifosi to witness his first laps, and now the first team radio message between Hamilton and his new race engineer, Riccardo Adami, have been revealed by Corriere dello Sport.

The exchange began with a radio check from Adami, to which Hamilton responded with spectacular emotion during his first drive with the team.

“Wow! Whew! Hehe. It’s a… wow, that was amazing,” he said over team radio.

The 51-year-old will replace Hamilton’s long-time engineer, Peter Bonnington, as the champion undergoes a major shift in the latter stages of his career.

