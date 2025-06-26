F1 legend Lewis Hamilton writing his first movie

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has sparked a flurry of excitement after revealing that he is in the process of writing his first movie.

The seven-time world champion has made no secret of his desire to explore opportunities in the film-making industry, and indeed launched his own production company, Dawn Apollo, in 2022.

He played a key role in the development of the F1 Movie which has been released this week, and the star claims it was that experience which has whet his appetite for more ventures into the field.

Speaking at a fan event in Barcelona ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month, Hamilton admitted he has a project in the pipeline.

"I'm writing my first movie right now," he said in a clip posted on the F1 Tiktok channel. "I don't know how long it will take because I've never written one before.

"It's an animation - that's all I'll say. And it will be funny."

Lewis Hamilton worked alongside Brad Pitt during production for the new F1 movie

Ferrari star strives for improved performances

While Hamilton is eager to extend his portfolio away from the world of motorsport, he is coming under increasing pressure to deliver results on the track.

His highly anticipated move from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025 captured the imagination of F1 fans across the world, but it has so far failed to live up to expectations.

Going into this weekend's Austrian GP, the 40-year-old sits sixth in the drivers' standings, between team-mate Charles Leclerc and the man who replaced him at the Silver Arrows, Kimi Antonelli.

He has yet to score a single podium finish for the Scuderia in 10 outings, and has frequently cut a frustrated figure on race weekends, prompting some to suggest he may choose to quit the team before his contract expires.

Yet despite fierce criticism from some sections of the media over his performances, he still believes he has what it takes to add a record-breaking eighth title at the Italian giants.

