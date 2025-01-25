Hamilton set for Ferrari U-TURN as shock Cullen reveal made

Shock data suggests that Lewis Hamilton is set for a major U-turn in form at Ferrari after reuniting with former trainer and close confidante Angela Cullen.

With the seven-time Formula 1 champion embarking on a new adventure this year, he has ensured he has a familiar face around in the Ferrari garage by bringing the Kiwi back into his inner circle.

Previously, Hamilton and Cullen worked together for seven seasons at Mercedes, with the British star enjoying incredible success during that period.

The pair split and went their separate ways in 2023, but by that point Hamilton was a seven-time champion, winning four of those titles whilst working with Cullen.

Lewis Hamilton is now officially a Ferrari driver

Angela Cullen worked with Hamilton in F1 before a brief stint in IndyCar

How will Lewis Hamilton perform at Ferrari?

The Hamilton-Cullen reunion is a huge boost to Ferrari with the expected success of the reunion now backed up by race data, analysed by AskGamblers.

According to their research, Hamilton scores 58 per cent more points when working alongside Cullen in F1, compared to when she his not by his side.

Furthermore, the research also uncovered that, on average, Hamilton finished two grid places higher when working with the Kiwi.

As part of their research, AskGamblers spoke to Dr Martin Turner, a sports psychologist who works at Manchester Metropolitan University, who revealed: "This could be a nice reset for him, going back to familiar territory with someone who understands him, his goals, and his needs,"

"Hamilton will no doubt be able to be quite open with Cullen, which can lead to better work between them, and better outcomes for Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen celebrating in Mexico

"Because you know the athlete well, you can have briefer and more impactful conversations. Because you have tons of previous experience with them, you know what to say and how to say things most effectively because you already have an understanding of what works and what does not.

"Also, because you have a connection, you understand the athlete’s no-verbal cues better, which aids communication."

All of the above will be music to Ferrari and their fans' ears, with some general concerns over Hamilton's current level of ability surfacing after a difficult last season at Mercedes and the fact that he is now 40 years old.

Hamilton's qualifying in particular was woeful in 2024, losing out 19-5 to former team-mate George Russell across the season.

This has led to some suggestions that he may be past his best. However, if the above data is anything to go by, Hamilton is set for a major turnaround in terms of his results in 2025.

