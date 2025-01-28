F1 boss reveals driver PUSHED for new team-mate signing

A Formula 1 team boss has provided details of a surprising factor which influenced his decision to sign one of the sport's most sought-after drivers.

With the new campaign fast approaching, teams across the grid are ramping up their preparations, with testing set to get under way in Bahrain in late February.

All eyes will then turn to Melbourne for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16, where Max Verstappen will kick off his quest to win a fifth consecutive world championship title.

The likes of Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and the Monegasque's new team-mate Lewis Hamilton, however hope to offer a serious challenge this time around as they look to end the Dutchman's dominance over the sport.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will team up for Ferrari in 2025

Carlos Sainz has joined Alex Albon at Williams following his Ferrari exit

Sainz signing gets Albon seal of approval

At the other end of the grid, new Williams duo Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are simply looking drag the underperforming team in to the top half of the order.

The arrival of a four-time race winner in Sainz has sparked hope that the team can get themselves in a position to challenge for points on a consistent basis, having accumulated just 17 in total during 2024.

Albon began the year alongside Logan Sargeant, before the American was replaced by Franco Colapinto in August.

And while the Argentine showed glimpses of his undoubted talent, he was powerless to prevent the famous British outfit from finishing ninth in the standings.

Team principal James Vowles is excited to see what Sainz can do at Williams

Now, team principal James Vowles has revealed that Albon was desperate to get Sainz on board for 2025, insisting that he would welcome the challenge of going up against a more formidable team-mate - even if that were to pile more pressure on his own shoulders.

“What I love about Alex is he’s a leader,” Vowles told Autosport.

“When things get difficult, he pulls forward, irrespective of what the circumstances are, and lifts the team back up to emotional strength.

“He was the one encouraging us to get Carlos into the building because he’s not worried about a challenge, he wants us to be successful. He’s had a frustrating year himself.

“Reflecting on all that, Alex is the driver that I know he can be and I think next year he’ll reset, start again and he’ll be strong from the beginning.”

