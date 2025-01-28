Newey sends DIRE warning about F1 future

Adrian Newey has revealed some of his major concerns ahead of the introduction of new engine regulations in 2026.

The Formula 1 design mastermind is about to embark on his first campaign at Aston Martin, having agreed a sensational move to join the British outfit midway through last season.

His decision came following months of speculation regarding his future following his surprise departure from Red Bull, with whom he won 13 world titles.

Adrian Newey is hoping to achieve more F1 success with Aston Martin

Newey will link up with two-time champion Fernando Alonso at his new team

Newey targeting success at Aston Martin

The Brit is already laying the foundations for what he hopes will be the beginning of a successful era for both he and his new team.

Since making their F1 comeback in 2021, Aston Martin have - despite a few glimpses of promise - largely underwhelmed.

Despite boasting the talents of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and partner Lance Stroll, the Silverstone-based squad finished fifth in the constructors' standings last year, almost 400 points behind Mercedes one place above.

While Newey's arrival has sparked much excitement, Alonso has already called for a dose of realism, suggesting it will be at least another 12 months before they are ready to challenge consistently at the top of the order.

F1 is set to revamp its engine regulations for the 2026 season, with both the power unit and chassis rulebooks being completely overhauled.

F1 will introduce a raft of major new engine regulations in 2026

The changes will force teams to rely more heavily on electrical power, as the sport's bosses look to produce a more sustainable product for fans to enjoy.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Newey admitted that some teams could be left a long way behind their rivals for years to come if they can't quickly figure out how best to adjust to the new rules.

This happened during the last engine formula change when the hybrid engines were first introduced in 2014 – Mercedes’ power units were simply light years ahead of everyone else’s, and it took years for others to close the gap.

Newey said: ”The reality is I can’t remember another time in Formula 1 when both the chassis regulations and the regulations have changed simultaneously.

“And in this case the chassis regulations have been very much written to try to compensate, let’s say, for the power unit regulations.

“So, it’s an extra dimension. I think engine manufacturers will have learnt to an extent on the lack of preparation that the rivals to Mercedes did prior to that change [in 2014 after the introduction of hybrid engines] but there has to be a chance that one manufacturer will come out well on top and it’ll become a power unit-dominated regulation, at least to start with.”

