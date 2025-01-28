F1 race winner reveals Cullen IMPACT on Hamilton hopes

Angela Cullen's new role within Lewis Hamilton's support team could be key to the seven-time Formula 1 champion enjoying success at Ferrari, according to one former driver.

Cullen worked alongside the Brit for seven seasons at Mercedes, where they celebrated numerous title wins, before going their separate ways in 2023.

The Kiwi played a pivotal role in the 40-year-old's achievements at the Silver Arrows, operating as a physio, trainer and close confidante during their time together, before opting to take on a new challenge in the world of IndyCar in the United States.

But with Hamilton now set to embark on an exciting adventure of his own at the Scuderia, he has managed to bring Cullen back in to the fold.

Lewis Hamilton hopes a move to Ferrari can bring an elusive eighth world title

Hamilton has teamed up with Angela Cullen once again ahead of the 2025 season

Can Cullen help deliver eighth world title?

The 105-time race winner was officially unveiled by his new team last week on a visit to their Maranello headquarters, and got his first taste of life behind the wheel of a Ferrari during a test run at the nearby Fiorano circuit.

His preparations will continue ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain next month, before his 2025 campaign gets under way at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

Former Williams and McLaren star Juan Pablo Montoya believes the return of Cullen could be the difference between Hamilton's chances of winning in his new surroundings.

Speaking to CasinoApps, the Columbian said: "I think it's good for Lewis Hamilton to have someone like Angela [Cullen] around because he's going into a whole new atmosphere.

Juan Pablo Montoya believes the return of Cullen will be a huge boost for Hamilton

"Angela Cullen does a little bit of everything. She looks after him, looks after what Lewis Hamilton eats, make sure he's stretching right, whatever he needs.

"Having her back in this new environment is a good thing because he'll be able to speak to people and have things work more his way.

"It's much easier that Lewis has someone else to speak on what he does and doesn't like.

"It's a very different way of doing things, I think it will help in his position, with all the little everyday things.”

