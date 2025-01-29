Hamilton CRASHES as Ferrari Barcelona plans delayed

Lewis Hamilton has crashed on his second day of testing with Ferrari at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Formula 1 champion returned to the track in the SF-23 on Wednesday, but hit the barriers in the third sector at 11am according to Autosport.

Hamilton's Ferrari reportedly sustained damage to it's suspension and aerodynamic bodywork pieces, but the 40-year-old is said to be unharmed from the incident.

The Brit managed to climb out of the car, and return to the team who analysed the incident, but the crash is expected to cause a major delay to the day's running.

Lewis Hamilton is an official Ferrari F1 driver

Lewis Hamilton took to the track previously at Fiorano

Hamilton crash delays Leclerc's Barcelona running

Repairs to the SF-23 are expected to delay Charles Leclerc's outing in the car later today, with the new team-mates sharing a Ferrari for the tests in Barcelona.

Fortunately, the team will be able to swap in Leclerc’s seat, pedals, steering wheel and other cockpit parts specific to the driver, alongside the ongoing repairs.

Hamilton and Leclerc's driving duties, which cover a Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) session, are expected to conclude tomorrow, with reserve and junior drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Dino Beganovic also driving the car in Barcelona.

The test in Barcelona follows Hamilton's initial outing with Ferrari at their private circuit, Fiorano, as the champion gets to grips with his new team in more representative conditions.

