FIA announce official AXING of racing star following Verstappen row

The FIA have announced that Formula 1 steward and former racing driver, Johnny Herbert, has been axed from his role as a steward in an official statement.

Herbert started his work with the FIA following his departure from Sky Sports F1 in 2022, but has continued to deliver opinions in the media alongside his role as a steward.

However, Herbert's clashing roles resulted in Jos Verstappen, father of four-time champion Max Verstappen, claiming that there was a 'conflict of interest' between Herbert's work as a steward and as a pundit.

These comments were prompted after a 20-second time penalty was imposed on Verstappen at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix, following his wheel-to-wheel battle with Lando Norris, with the Dutchman questioning Herbert's role in the organisation.

Johnny Herbert has served as an FIA steward in recent years

Jos Verstappen unleashed a fiery rant on Herbert's role in 2024

Herbert axed by the FIA for 2025 F1 season

Now, it appears the FIA have echoed some of Verstappen Sr's sentiments, and have announced that Herbert will no longer serve as a steward for the 2025 season.

In a statement released on social media, the governing body revealed that they 'mutually agreed' that the former F1 driver's work as a pundit was 'incompatible' with his duties as a steward.

"It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA," the statement read.

"Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role. However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible.

"We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours."

It is with regret that we announce that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA#FIA pic.twitter.com/e6CTWtAWJZ — FIA (@fia) January 29, 2025

