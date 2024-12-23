Jos Verstappen escalates FIA row as he calls for MAJOR departures

Jos Verstappen has escalated his ongoing row with the FIA as he calls for certain stewards to be fired from the organisation.

The father of four-time world champion, Max Verstappen, has been increasingly vocal about inconsistent stewarding during the 2024 season, particularly when the Dutchman received a 20-second time penalty at the Mexican Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in MAJOR F1 demotion as key Ferrari details emerge

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 chief reveals Hamilton BAN

Verstappen Sr claimed that some FIA stewards displayed a ‘conflict of interest’ after the these penalties were awarded, and further alleged that they demonstrated greater sympathy for rival drivers and teams.

The 52-year-old also argued that FIA stewards should not be speaking to the press, which appeared to be an indirect reference to former F1 driver turned steward Johnny Herbert.

Max Verstappen was penalised in Mexico for his driving tactics

Jos Verstappen has been vocal about FIA stewards

Jos Verstappen escalates row with FIA

Verstappen Sr has since escalated his row with the FIA, and appealed to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to amend this issue of inconsistency.

“I also discussed this with Stefano Domenicali. The stewards simply have to punish consistently. The same for everyone,” Verstappen said to Formule1.nl.

“Not one time a five-second time penalty and the next time a ten-second time penalty for the same offence. And why did Max get a community service order for the word f*** and another a fine? The stewards don't know what to do anymore. I think there should be stricter rules in that area.”

Furthermore, Verstappen Sr called for a major change to the complexion of the stewards, demanding a permanent group to be instated and for former F1 drivers to be sacked from the organisation.

“It would help if there was a permanent pool of stewards. And no more former Formula 1 drivers, but just people who have more distance and fewer interests, but who at the same time understand what the sport entails.

"With the same stewards every time, you will also get more of the same decisions. More consistency, that is simply better. The FIA ​​is up. They have to step up their professionalism.”

READ MORE: Shock Hamilton contract revelation emerges as champion tipped to sign with RIVAL

Jos Verstappen wants FIA changes

“Choose a pool of permanent stewards and pay and value them well. Now they get a small amount to be at a race and some do it because they can use the money. But I think you have to find people who are not dependent on that at all.

"In football you have FIFA referees, they get training and courses and are paid well. That should also be the case in Formula 1 of course. In this area the FIA ​​can still learn a lot from FIFA.”

READ MORE: F1 team chief drops Newey BOMBSHELL

Related