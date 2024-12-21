Shock Hamilton contract revelation emerges as champion tipped to sign with RIVAL

Lewis Hamilton is preparing to end a long-term contract and sign with a rival, according to reports.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion is all set to make the switch to Ferrari in 2025, having raced in his last grand prix with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

That was his 246th F1 race with Mercedes and brought to an end a 12-season partnership that saw him claim six of his seven world championship titles and 84 race victories.

Hamilton's partnership with Mercedes is the most successful driver-team combination of all time, eclipsing even Michael Schumacher's spell at Ferrari between 1996-2006.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed 12 trophy-laden seasons with Mercedes

Hamilton to ditch another key partnership

Like Schumacher, Hamilton is now set to race with Ferrari and will go in search of his eighth world championship title, which would break the joint record he currently holds with the German legend.

Hamilton has signed a multi-year deal with the Maranello-based team, meaning he will race in the sport well into his 40s.

Following three underwhelming seasons with Mercedes, however, there has been much talk as to whether Hamilton can re-muster his old form and put up a challenge to the supremely talented Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Now, it appears that Hamilton will seek to end another partnership as he leaves Mercedes, with his long-running association with Monster Energy set to come to an end, it has been claimed.

Sport Business claim that Hamilton will instead sign a deal with energy drink brand Celsius, bringing to an end his lucrative Monster deal that began back in 2017, although the brand sponsored Mercedes before that.

Celsius themselves have been sponsoring Ferrari since 2023 and, earlier this year, became a global partner of the Scuderia.

