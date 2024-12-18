close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton mid-season SACK threat revealed as champion finally makes Ferrari debut

Lewis Hamilton has been threatened with a mid-season axe at Ferrari, after a brutal admission from a former Formula 1 driver.

Champion makes Ferrari DEBUT in emotional Sainz farewell

A motorsport champion has made their Ferrari debut after an emotional farewell for Carlos Sainz at the team.

Wolff reveals EARLY Hamilton Mercedes exit talks

Toto Wolff has revealed that Lewis Hamilton engaged in early Mercedes exit talks following a championship loss.

Red Bull star hints at SHOCK career switch plans

A Red Bull star has revealed their shock career switch plans outside of Formula 1.

Perez deal revealed in Red Bull release

A deal has been revealed concerning Formula 1 star Sergio Perez, as news surrounding his future at Red Bull is expected imminently.

F1 News Today: MAJOR Perez future update revealed as shock F1 team switch announced
F1 Today

  • Yesterday 15:37
F1 News Today: Perez SECURES Red Bull seat as star issues contract update
F1 Today

  • December 16, 2024 20:30

Red Bull

Marko reveals Verstappen driver REPLACEMENT choice

  • 18 minutes ago
Ferrari

F1 star plots timeline for Ferrari move ahead of Hamilton arrival

  • 1 hour ago
Wolff makes shock admission amid Verstappen FIA row

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

  • 3 hours ago
Ricciardo Red Bull future update revealed as Verstappen admits SHOCK driver transfer talks - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
Red Bull star hints at SHOCK career change

  • Yesterday 22:56
