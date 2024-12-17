Perez deal revealed in Red Bull release

A deal has been revealed concerning Formula 1 star Sergio Perez, as news surrounding his future at Red Bull is expected imminently.

The Mexican racer has driven alongside Max Verstappen since 2021, contributing to two back-to-back constructors' championships for Christian Horner's outfit.

F1 HEADLINES: MAJOR Perez future update revealed as shock F1 team switch announced

READ MORE: F1 star in promising Red Bull driver lineup update as search takes fresh twist

Following the conclusion of the 2024 season however, Perez's future isn't looking so bright, having only accumulated 12 points across the last nine grands prix of the year.

Compared to his team-mate's continued success in the sport, Perez is no longer cutting it at Red Bull, and his frequent poor performances cost the team the 2024 constructors' championship, with the team losing out to McLaren and Ferrari.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed that a decision will be announced this week over Sergio Perez's future

As news is expected this week regarding his future with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, the F1 store have revealed a sale with deals of up to 50 per cent off available, including on a variety of Perez merch.

His official number 11 cap is now reduced to just £17 and the classic F1 polo shirt is also on sale, marked down from its original price of £75.

Click here to shop the official collection and grab what could be your last chance to secure some Perez Red Bull F1 gear.

READ MORE: Hamilton McLaren BOMBSHELL emerges as star officially exits Mercedes

Related