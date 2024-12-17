Red Bull star hints at SHOCK career change

A Red Bull star has revealed their shock career switch plans outside of Formula 1.

Following a difficult season for Sergio Perez, Red Bull bosses are set to decide on the Mexican’s future during the winter break.

The 34-year-old finished 285 points behind his team-mate Max Verstappen in 2024, with this deficit contributing to Red Bull’s third-place finish in the constructors’ championship.

Whilst the team are yet to announce a decision, Perez is tipped to be replaced by RB star Liam Lawson, who only returned to F1 at the US Grand Prix.

Has Sergio Perez competed in his final season for Red Bull?

Liam Lawson is expected to step up to Red Bull

Will Liam Lawson replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull?

The 22-year-old made his F1 debut in 2023, where he replaced an injured Daniel Ricciardo for five races, and has been fighting to make an F1 return ever since.

Lawson may now be given a chance at the top team alongside Verstappen, however another pursuit has been neglected due to his focus on F1 over the past few months.

Discussing his interests outside of F1, Lawson revealed he enjoys making music, even hinting at a potential future career change.

"Yeah, I’ve gotten just a little bit busy recently," he said to Motorsport.com.

"The guys that I play with are a couple of my really close friends, so we got together the night before to choose the songs, then went into the studio and recorded them.

Liam Lawson reveals secret music career

"When I was younger, around 10 or 11, I wrote my own songs," Lawson explained. "I think I was pretty obsessed with girls, even when I was very young, so I probably wrote songs about my crush in primary school.

"I must have been going through something. You know when you're a kid and everything feels a thousand times more dramatic than it really is - that was probably one of those things.

"I would love to do more with music, but to be good at anything, you need to put a lot of time into it."

