Verstappen handed BLOW as Norris steals 2024 title

Max Verstappen has been handed a blow as Lando Norris has stolen the 2024 Formula 1 power rankings title.

The Dutchman emerged victorious from his championship battle with the McLaren star, after he claimed his fourth world title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

However, the 2024 championship was not an easy win for Verstappen, who endured a miserable winless streak between the Spanish and Brazilian Grands Prix.

Whilst Norris missed out on his maiden drivers’ title in F1, his victories across the season helped McLaren secure the constructors’ championship for the first time since 1998.

Max Verstappen became a four-time world champion in 2024

Lando Norris helped seal the constructors' for McLaren in Abu Dhabi

Lando Norris usurps Max Verstappen in F1 2024 power rankings

Norris also came out on top in the final F1 power rankings of 2024, following a perfect score after his victory at the Abu Dhabi GP.

F1’s power rankings are released after every grand prix, where a five-judge panel assess each driver following the race, and score them out of 10 according to their performance across the weekend.

All five scores are then averaged which produces a race score, and all 2024 scores have been tallied up across the season to create the overall Power Rankings Leaderboard.

Norris sat at the top of the leaderboard after 24 races, with an average score of 8.2 over the season, and was closely followed by championship rival Verstappen in second with an average of 8.1.

Lando Norris finished top of F1's 2024 power rankings

Charles Leclerc claimed the final podium spot where his average dropped to 7.8, as a few surprise results made up the final standings.

Lewis Hamilton was tied down in eighth with Pierre Gasly as they both possessed an average score of 7, with the likes of Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso also absent from the top ten at the end of this year.

