F1 star plots timeline for Ferrari move ahead of Hamilton arrival
A young F1 star has suggested that he could be tempted by a return to Ferrari, as Lewis Hamilton prepares to join the team.
The seven-time world champion signed a multi-year contract with the Scuderia, ditching the Mercedes team with whom he managed to claim six titles.
However, at 39 years of age, it remains to be seen how long Hamilton will stay with the Maranello outfit, with it likely depending on whether the team can return him back into championship contention.
Another British star also raced with Ferrari in 2024, with Ollie Bearman stepping in for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but leaves the team in order to pursue a full-time seat with Haas.
Will Bearman replace Hamilton at Ferrari?
Bearman remains a part of the Ferrari family, and will likely be in contention to replace Hamilton once the 39-year-old decides to call time on his illustrious career.
In his only race with Ferrari, Bearman finished an impressive seventh on debut, and ahead of a struggling Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian GP.
Bearman then went on to compete in two further races with Haas in 2024, scoring an extra point in Baku, after it was announced that he would be joining the team on a full-time basis in 2025.
Now, as he waves goodbye to his reserve driver role at Ferrari, Bearman has suggested that he would like to race with the team again 'very soon'.
"For me growing up and racing with Ferrari has been the greatest pride of my career," the young Brit told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"I hope to be able to wear red again very soon."
